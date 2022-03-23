“Archdiocesan Lates,” focusses on reviewing publications and films through an Orthodox Christian lens. Headed directly by The Archbishop, each event will feature a presentation, followed by a thought-provoking discussion. And since each event will offer a rich, buffet-style dinner and non-alcoholic beverages (included in discounted ticket cost), attendees will also have the opportunity for fellowship with one another.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will personally discuss the book entitled “Great Lent: A Journey to Pascha” by the late Fr. Alexander Schmemann. A Lenten Buffet (Vegan), discussion, and fellowship will follow the presentation.

Great Vespers for the Feast of the Annunciation will be held at the Archdiocesan Chapel on Thursday 24th March 2022 at 17:00-18:15 (5 Craven Hill, W2 3EN), followed by the Archdiocesan Lates at the Cathedral of Divine Wisdom at 19:00 in the fellowship hall.

Archdiocesan Lates are subsidized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, and graciously hosted in the fellowship hall (crypt) of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater W2 4LQ.

For questions or inquiries, please contact the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]

Seating is limited. Kindly book in advance.

Don’t be left out this time.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/archdiocesan-lates-tickets-274131694277

