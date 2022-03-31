On Tuesday 29th March 2022, the Revd Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain and Francis Davis, Professor of Oxford and Roehampton, presented the Research Report written for the International Community of the Holy Sepulcher (ICoHS) to the Christianity in the Holy Land All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) in the UK Parliament in Westminster. The APPG cross-party group has been formed by MPs and Members of the House of Lords who share a common interest in promoting the heritage and contemporary role of Christianity in the Holy Land.The initiative intends to shed some light to the international community on the different plights and challenges facing local Christians, ways to help maintain that Christian characteristic in the Holy Land, and find common ground to empower and strengthen them. Parliamentarians, academics and NGO officers attended the meeting.

