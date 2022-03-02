Specialist investigators are hoping to identify a potential key witness following a fatal collision near Holborn Station.

Police were called at 10:08hrs on Tuesday, 1 March following a report of a collision involving a cyclist and an HGV outside Holborn Station on Kingsway, WC2.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended.

The cyclist, a woman in her late 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating. And officers are working to identify the cyclist’s next of kin.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Collens is leading the investigation. She said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak to a woman who handed in the victim’s mobile phone after it fell to the floor during the collision. We also think she may have witnessed the collision itself. If this is you, please come forward and speak to us, you aren’t in any trouble but your information could be key to our investigation.

“Likewise, if you were driving in the area please check your dashcam for any recordings that may have captured this collision.”

The HGV driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to tweet @MetCC call 020 8246 9820 or 101 quoting CAD 1888 /01Mar.