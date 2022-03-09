At 11.05pm on Friday 28 January, officers responded to a witness report of a man assaulting a woman and shouting anti-Semitic abuse at her.

Officers met the train at Kensington Olympia and arrested a man in connection to the incident.

The victim has not yet made contact with the police and despite local enquiries, officers have been unable to identify her. Officers are appealing for her to come forward to assist the investigation and so she can be offered our support.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 666 of 28/01/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.