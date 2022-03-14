Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery and an attempted robbery in Potters Bar.

Both incidents, which are being treated as linked, occurred near Tesco Express in Cranborne Parade on Thursday 10 March.

The first incident was at around 8pm on Auckland Road and the second incident a short time later on Mimms Hall Road at around 8.15pm.

It was reported that the first victim, a woman in her sixties, was walking along Auckland Road near to Cambridge Drive when she put some shopping bags on the floor. A male barged into her and grabbed one of the bags from the floor before running off down Cambridge Drive in the direction of Mimms Hall Road with the bag.

It was reported that the second victim, a female in her forties, was walking from Tesco Express on Mimms Hall Road when she was approached by a male who grabbed hold of her handbag. The male tried to pull it away from her and the victim began screaming. The offender left empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 30 years old and approximately 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and smoking a cigarette.

Detective Constable Erik Gale, from the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time, and I am appealing for anyone who saw the incidents, or who may have seen the suspect in the area around the time, to please make contact. I’m also keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incidents. I would also like to reassure residents that we have increased our patrols in the area and are actively seeking the suspect”.

Residents are reminded of the following crime prevention advice:

Keep handbags and shopping bags closed, especially if your purse, wallet or phone are inside.

Make sure to keep bags in front of you in crowded areas.

Try not to keep your phone or wallet in your back pocket

Stay alert and vigilant, keep one step ahead of opportunists

If you can help, please email [email protected] and quote crime reference 41/19645/22.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).