Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following an incident on the A1M Barnet bypass and London Colney.

At around 10.10pm last night (Thursday 24 March), officers attempted to stop a black Audi S5 travelling north, on the A1M/ Barnet Bypass. The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued by specially trained officers.

A stinger was deployed and shortly afterwards tactical contact was used by an unmarked police vehicle as the Audi travelled along the A414 longabout in London Colney.

The four occupants from the Audi were arrested and are currently in police custody, with the vehicle being identified as suspected stolen. No one was seriously injured during the incident.

Road closures were put in place and emergency services remained at the scene until around 4.30am this morning. The road has since reopened.

As a matter of course due to the tactical contact, the incident has been referred to the Force’s Professional Standards Department.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage, including of the Audi prior to the incident, are urged to contact police.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 777 of 24 March.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at Crimestoppers (opens in a new window).