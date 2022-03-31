Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a collision in Broxbourne earlier this morning.

Officers were called just before 8.30am today (Thursday 31 March) to reports of a collision in High Road, involving a pedestrian and a white Smart car.

The pedestrian, a 13 year old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorist stayed at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Road closures have been put in place to allow emergency services access. The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Sergeant Nicholas Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it or immediately after, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you were driving in High Road around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle. Please check your footage as soon as you can and get in touch if you have captured something that may assist with our enquiries.”

You can email Sergeant Kane, report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ISR 115 of 31/03.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.