Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a burglary in Cuffley.

The incident happened at a property in Starling Lane on Saturday 19 February. At around 6pm, the victim heard a loud noise before discovering that the glass panel of the back door window had been smashed. No offender(s) was seen and no property was stolen.

It is believed the offender(s) may have used a nearby alleyway.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

In particular, any dashcam owners who were driving in the area around the time of the offence are urged to check their cameras and contact police if they spot anything suspicious.

Hertfordshire Constabulary offers the following crime prevention advice:

Make your home less inviting to a burglar by closing and securely locking all windows and doors when you go out.

If you’re not home in the evenings use timer switches on lights to give the illusion someone is in.

Install dusk to dawn external lighting.

Consider installing a doorbell camera and monitored burglar alarm.

Keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight.

Ensure boundary fences are secure with side gates locked.

Keep tools and ladders in a locked shed as these items can be used against you to gain access to your property.

Secure bins at night and put garden furniture away for the winter as these can be used by burglars as climbing aids to gain access to upper floor windows.

Ensure your vehicle is locked and remove all valuables as burglars often check to see if doors are left unlocked.

If you notice anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, please report it to police.

Join Hertfordshire’s Neighbourhood Watch for alerts and advice.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/13989/22. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.