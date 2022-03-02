AKEL announces the launching of a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for the refugees of Ukraine as an expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The campaign concerns the collection of basic necessities and dry foodstuffs, in particular:

Foodstuffs such as pasta, legumes, rice, nuts, baby creams, baby milk, evaporated milk, canned food.

Pharmaceuticals: anti-inflammatories, analgesics, antipyretics, antitussive drugs, gauzes, pads, analgesic ointments, bacteriostatic saline, saline solutions, baby diapers, incontinence diapers, baby wipes, adult diapers.

Sleeping bags, blankets, duvets, quilts, hats, gloves, socks.

The collection will take place at the AKEL offices in all provinces at the following addresses:

– AKEL Nicosia District: 14 Simonidou, 1045 Nicosia, 1045 Nicosia. Telephone: +357 22762868

– AKEL Limassol District: 1 Kostas Partasidi, 3030 Limassol Phone: +357 25370404

– AKEL Larnaca District: Simou Menardou 3, 6015 Larnaca Phone: +357 24652821

– AKEL Famagusta District: 39, April 1, 5281, Paralimni Phone: +357 23743000