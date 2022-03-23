AEK v Borehamwood – Junior League Cup Semi-Final

In front of a well-supported crowd, AEK’s U13s started this semi final with real purpose and strong desire which showed when they went 1-0 ahead through captain Lucca. With both teams playing good football, AEK doubled their lead after some tenacious work by Michael who won the ball and played in Lucca for his second to take AEK 2-0 ahead at half time.

Borehamwood came out on the second half with intent which gave AEK space to play their football and midway into the half, after a hatful of chances, AEK finally increased their lead with a fine goal from Michael. With the game reaching the final stages, AEK grabbed their fourth from the dangerous Michael to cap off a fine team performance winning 4-0 to send AEK into the final.

Goals – Lucca (2), Michael (2)

MOM – Michael- a quality all round performance with 2 goals and 2 assists.