AEK U13 v Northwood

AEKs U13 continued their good form with a convincing 6-1 victory over Northwood.

In a cagey first half, AEK took the lead with a terrific strike by Sami from outside the box which nestled in the top corner to take AEK into a 1-0 lead at half time.

With the second half underway, AEK doubled their lead through Tristans long range effort, before grabbing his second and AEKs third.

With Northwood seeking a foothold in the match, they scored a consolidation before Savva pounced on a loose ball to make it 4-1 and then scored his second with a nice left footed shot in the bottom corner beyond the reach of the keeper. Nahimia capped off a fantastic display showing his pace and power with a tidy finish to make it 6-1 in a well-deserved victory for AEK.

Goals – Tristan (2), Savva (2), Sami (1), Nahimia (1).

MOM – Rocco. A disciplined and solid defensive display.