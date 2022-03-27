AEK U13s v North West London Jets In a thrilling match which ebbed and flowed, AEKs youngsters put on another fine display showing desire, good work ethic and teamwork to overcome their opponents. AEK started brightly going ahead through Lucca and then doubled the lead with a fine solo goal from Tristan. Their third came via an own goal after some good pressure from Savva before NW Jets scored with a nice counter-attacking goal. Michael grabbed AEKs fourth taking them 4-1 up at half time The Jets came out in the second half with purpose scoring 2 in quick succession, before AEK hit the post and crossbar, but under some continued pressure from the Jets, AEK stood firm and defended well to win 4-1 and take the 3 points. Goals – Lucca, Tristan, OG, Michael. MOM- Bruno. A disciplined defensive performance who marshalled the defence well and kept one of top scorers in the league very quiet.