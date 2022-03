The Police are releasing the photo and information of Ioannis Siakolas, 47, who has been missing from his place of residence in Limassol since 08.00 on Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.eard.

Siakolas is 1.80m, of strong built, with gray hair and beard.

Anyone with any information is request to call Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.

In Cyprus