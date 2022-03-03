On Thursday, 24th March 2022, following the celebration of Great Vespers at the Archdiocesan Chapel of the Annunciation, over 70 individuals attended the third “Archdiocesan Lates”- a new educational program of the Archdiocese hosted by the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater and personally lead by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. The Archbishop presented a lengthy reflection and insightful review of the book, “Great Lent: Journey to Pascha” by the late Fr. Alexander Schmemann. Following extensive discussion, a Lenten meal was offered. The fourth “Archdiocesan Lates” will take place in May.

For more information concerning this ministry, contact the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]

