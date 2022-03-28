On Saturday, 26th March 2022, eleven adult catechumens were baptized by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas in the baptistery of the holy church of St. Nektarios in Battersea. The newly baptized Orthodox Christians recently completed the online “Discover Orthodoxy” catechism program offered by the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom hosted with the blessing and under the auspices of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. The newly illumined are from diverse ethnic backgrounds, among them individuals of British, Greek, Swedish, and Portuguese origin. It is worthwhile to mention that a total of 17 individuals who completed the second phase of Catechism were received into the Orthodox Church. Currently, the third phase of online catechism has already started and is scheduled to finish in June 2022.

Following the baptisms, a warm and rich reception was offered by the parish of St. Nektarios in honour of the newly baptized.

For more information concerning adult catechism for those interested in becoming Orthodox, please contact the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]

