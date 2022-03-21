NEPOMAK.uk – Connecting Young Cypriots presents:

Revolution @ The Elysée Bar (upstairs), in Central London with Greek and English hits by DeeJay Rezii

Date and time Fri, Mar 25, 2022, 9:30 PM – Sat, Mar 26, 2022, 3:00 AM GMT

Elysee 13 Percy Street London W1T 1DP

Standard Entry: £10.00 + Booking Fee

*please select the name of your society/organisation when booking your ticket*

In collaboration with East London Hellenic Cypriot Society

2022 marks 20 years of NEPOMAK UK running events and initiatives that connect young Cypriots in our region and to their roots in Cyprus. This event is part of a year long calendar of celebration, which includes opportunities to promote our traditions, culture, history, cuisine, music, and everything else that the U.K. Cypriot diaspora is extremely proud of. We’d be delighted to have you join us on Friday 25 March to mark this important anniversary for the official representative organisation of the Cypriot youth in the UK.