Margate continued their fine home form at Hartsdown Park as they overcome Haringey Borough 3-1 in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

With no Lewis Knight and Joe Anderson through injury, and Ben Swift through suspension, Jay Saunders was forced to name a young back-four, as well birthday boy George Lamb at just 18 years old in Midfield.

The ‘Gate were able to welcome back James Bessey-Saldanha who started lively, however it was the visitors that stunned the home crowd in just the 5th minute as the young back-four failed to clear an attempt, before it fell to Osanebi Okoh to calmly slot the visitors in front.

Margate haven’t lost at Hartsdown Park since January 15th when they were defeated by Hornchurch, and despite falling behind, they soon found their stride with Ben Greenhalgh forcing Alexander Zamani in the Haringey goal into a save.

The Blues felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute as the ball fell to Fyn Rutherford whose quick feet saw him get brought down, however the referee waived play on. It was Rutherford who forced the next chance too as he drove at the Haringey defence, only to see his effort go narrowly wide.

Margate were building momentum and taking the game to the visitors as Ken Feyi saw his header go wide from an excellent Greenhalgh cross. It was them two that linked up shortly after for the Margate leveller as Greenhalgh found Feyi, who this time headed the ball with precision into the back of the net.

The hosts were buoyed by their equaliser before the break, and almost took the lead four minutes into the second half as Bessey-Saldanha fired a shot away, which was stopped just before the line.

Saunders introduced new signing Louis Collins in the 61st minute, and it took the new ‘Gate striker just eight minutes to get involved as he was hauled down in the box, allowing Greenhalgh to tuck away a penalty from 12 yards to give the ‘Gate the advantage.

A few bookings for both sides and substitutions appeared to have slowed the game down. Other than a half chance from Hassan Nalbant, which Ben Bridle-Card saved pretty comfortably, there was only time left for the Blues to extend their advantage.

The impressive Harrison Hatfull who again impressed at right-back raced down the right and crossed towards Benas Vaivada who calmly took the ball under his control before extending Margate’s lead and sealing the three points.

These two sides meet again on Tuesday evening at Coles Park in the Semi-Final of the Velocity Trophy.