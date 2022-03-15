Maroulla (Maro) Demetriou

(from Varosi, Famagusta)

20th April 1950 – 28th February 2022

It is with great sadness, that we announce our beloved wife, mum, grandmother and sister Maroulla (Maro) Demetriou passed away on Monday 28th February, aged 71. Maro leaves behind her loving husband Panayiotis, five sons Mamas, Stavros, Andros, Demetris and Nicos, eight grandchildren, along with her four siblings and many other saddened friends and relatives. Maro was devoted to her family and friends, always trying to help others wherever she could. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed. The funeral will take place on Monday 28th March 2022 at 10:00am, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and she will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. The wake will follow at St John the Baptist Hall, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. For those who would like to make a charitable donation instead of flowers, a collection box will be available, with all proceeds going to Radiomarathon supporting those with learning disabilities.

Μαρούλλα (Μάρω) Δημητρίου

(από Βαρώσι Αμμοχώστου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας σύζυγος, μαμά, γιαγιά και αδερφή Μαρούλλα (Μάρω) Δημητρίου έφυγε από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα 28 Φεβρουαρίου, σε ηλικία 71 ετών. Η Μάρω αφήνει πίσω τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Παναγιώτη, πέντε γιους Mamas, Σταύρος, Άνδρος, Δημήτρης και Νίκος, οκτώ εγγόνια, μαζί με τα τέσσερα αδέλφια της και πολλούς ακόμα φίλους και συγγενείς. Η Μάρω ήταν αφοσιωμένη στην οικογένεια και τους φίλους της, προσπαθώντας πάντα να βοηθάει τους άλλους όπου μπορούσε. Την αγαπούσαν πολύ όσοι την γνώριζαν και θα μας λείψει πραγματικά πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 28 Μαρτίου 2022 στις 10:00π.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα κηδευτεί στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick ParkRoad, N11 1EZ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του St John the Baptist Hall, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. Για όσους θα ήθελαν να κάνουν μια φιλανθρωπική δωρεά αντί για λουλούδια, θα είναι διαθέσιμο ένα κουτί συλλογής, με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στον Radiomarathon

για την υποστήριξη ατόμων με ειδικές ανάγκες.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family