UK Cypriot Author Zoe Antoniades visits The Greek Language Educational Establishment of Hertfordshire (GLEE) also known as the Greek School of Potters Bar

The Greek School of Potters Bar, which operates from Dame Alice Owen’s School, had the pleasure of welcoming the UK Cypriot author Zoe Antoniades on Saturday 5th March to meet its students.

Zoe writes collaboratively with young people and has published four anthologies of short stories: Invincible Voices – Long Shorts, Medium Shorts and Short Shorts which were launched at Waterstones, Chiswick in 2017. The fourth book in the series, Invincible Voices – Winter Shorts, was published in September 2018. Zoe has also written a memoir, Tea and Baklavas which won the Winchester Writers’ Festival Memoir Prize, 2015.

Zoe is the author of the Cally & Jimmy books. The first title, Twins in Trouble was released in September 2020 and the second book, Twintastic, in April 2021. February 2022 saw the publication of Cally & Jimmy: Twins Together, the third book in the series.

Zoe read extracts from her books and shared her writing tips and ideas with the children, spoke to them about what inspired her to be a writer, where her ideas for the books came from as well as how she decided on her characters and how her own Cypriot roots found their way into the stories of Cally & Jimmy.

http://www.zoeantoniades.com/

https://smile.amazon.co.uk/ch/1040670-0

The school operates online lessons on Monday evenings from 6pm to 8pm from Y4 and above and on Saturday at the school premises from 2pm to 5pm.

The school currently enrols children from nursery age through to GCSE with adult classes also available.

Anyone interested in enrolling their children and joining our school community or simply supporting our school can do so by emailing [email protected]

The School was established in 1979 and provides children and adults the opportunity to learn the Greek language and culture. It operates independently as a registered charity and is governed by a Committee and Board of Trustees.

https://www.greekschoolpottersbar.org/