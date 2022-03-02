Andreas Georgiou Stylianou (Prastiti)

(from Pano Zodia, Cyprus)

28th May 1940 – 13th February 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, grandfather and father-in-law Andreas Georgiou Stylianou on the 13th February 2022, at the age of 81 from a heart attack in Leicester, England. His funeral will take place on March 22nd, 2022 at 12:00p.m. at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Aylestone Road, Leicester, LE2 7LN, and will be followed by burial at Saffron Hill Cemetery, Stonesby Avenue, Leicester LE2 6TY, at 1:15p.m.

Donations and flowers are welcome at the link below

https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/13-02-2022-andreas-georgiou-stylianou

Ανδρέας Γεωργίου Στυλιανού (Πραστίτη)

(από Πάνω Ζώδια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και πεθερού ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 13 του Φεβρουαρίου 2022 στην ηλικία των 81 ετών, από καρδιά στο Leicester της Αγγλία. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στις 22 Μάρτιου 2022, στις 12:00 π.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία Άγιου Νικόλαου, Aylestone Road, Leicester, LE2 7LN και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Saffron Hill Cemetery, Stonesby Avenue, Leicester, LE2 6TY, στη 1:15μ.μ. Οι δωρεές και τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/13-02-2022-andreas-georgiou-stylianou

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

