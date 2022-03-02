Zinovia Constantinides

(from Pyla Larnaca Cyprus)

27.03.1934 – 11.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zinovia Constantinides on Friday 11th February 2022 aged 87. Zina as she was affectionately called by all who knew her was a quiet loving person, she is loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by all the family, although Zina has passed away, she will be in our hearts and minds forever. God rest her soul. Zina leaves behind her daughters Anna, Helen sons Michael and Panicos, eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. The funeral will be on Friday 11th February 2022 at St Johns Church, Wightman Road N8 0LY at 12.00 pm, the burial is at new Southgate cemetery Brunswick Park Road at 2.00 pm. There will be a gathering for refreshments at St Katherine’s.

Ζηνοβία Κωνσταντινίδη

(από την Πύλα Λάρνακας Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ζηνοβίας Κωνσταντινίδη την Παρασκευή 11 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Η Ζήνα όπως την αποκαλούσαν χαϊδευτικά όλοι όσοι την ήξεραν, ήταν ένα ήσυχο, τρυφερό άτομο που την αγαπούσαν όλοι όσοι τη γνώριζαν. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια, αν και η Ζήνα έφυγε από τη ζωή, θα είναι για πάντα στην καρδιά και στο μυαλό μας. Ο Θεός να αναπαύσει την ψυχή της.Η Ζήνα αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες της Άννα και Ελένη, γιους Μιχάλη και Πανίκο, 10 εγγόνια και μια δισέγγονη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 11 Μαρτίου 2022, στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road N8 0LY, στις 12.00μ.μ., και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 14.00μμ. Θα υπάρξει συγκέντρωση για αναψυκτικά στον χώρο της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Ln, London N20 0NL

God’s Garden by Melissa Shreven

God looked around his garden

And found an empty place,

He then looked down upon the earth

And saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful

He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering

He knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never

Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough

And the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids

And whispered, ‘Peace be thine’.

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

Ο Κήπος του Θεού της Melissa Shreven

Ο Θεός κοίταξε γύρω του τον κήπο του

Και βρήκα ένα άδειο μέρος,

Έπειτα κοίταξε από ψηλά τη γη

Και είδα το κουρασμένο πρόσωπο σου.

Έβαλε τα χέρια του γύρω σου

Και σε σήκωσε να ξεκουραστείς.

Ο κήπος του Θεού πρέπει να είναι όμορφος

Παίρνει πάντα το καλύτερο.

Ήξερε ότι υποφέρεις

Ήξερε ότι πονούσες.

Ήξερε ότι δεν θα είσαι καλα

Να είσαι στη γη ξανά.

Είδε ότι ο δρόμος γινόταν ανώμαλος

Και οι λόφοι ήταν δύσκολο να ανέβουν.

Έτσι σου έκλεισε τα κουρασμένα βλέφαρα

Και ψιθύρισε, «Ειρήνη μαζί σου».

Μας ράγισε τις καρδιές να σε χάσουμε

Αλλά δεν πήγες μόνη σου,

Γιατί ένα μέρος μας έφυγε μαζί σου

Την ημέρα που ο Θεός σε κάλεσε σπίτι του.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

