Christina (Chapoupi) Kafkarkou

(Agiou Georgiou, Farangas, Kato Varosi, Ammochostos)

28.05.1930 – 18.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christina who left this world

on 18th February 2022 at age 91. Christina’s love, wisdom, and companionship are

sorely missed. Christina was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin,dear friend, and a wonderful long-standing member of the communities of East Barnet

Village and St. Katherine’s church. Christina now rejoins her late husband Adamos and leaves behind her sons Nicos and Georgios and their cherished families. So fortunate are they to have had a mother like Christina. Christina also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Adamos, Iphigenia, Panayiotis, Adamos, Christos, Maria, her great-grandson Nicholas, her daughter-in-laws Koula, Elena and granddaughter-in-law Zoe. Christina was always very active and supportive in her communities. Her smile, warmth, humour, and selfless consideration was an example to all. Christina was always there for so many people to help with support and advice. So many turned to Christina for her wisdom. Christina was also well known and loved by the Tottenham Hotspur community; such was her passion for Spurs for more than fifty years. May Christina’s memory be eternal. Christina’s funeral will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 11th at St. Katherine’s church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ. There will be collection boxes for contributions to the Friend in Need Community Centre in Christina’s beloved East Barnet Village and to Christina’s church St. Katherine’s. The wake will be held at

Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1GN.

Χριστίνα (Χαπούπη) Καυκαρκού

(Αγίου Γεωργίου, Φάραγγας, Κάτω Βαρώσι, Αμμόχωστος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Χριστίνας η οποία απεβίωσε στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Η αγάπη, η σοφία και η συντροφικότητα της Χριστίνας μας λείπουν πολύ. Η Χριστίνα ήταν μια στοργική μητέρα, γιαγιά, προγιαγιά, αδερφή, θεία, ξαδέρφη, αγαπημένη φίλη και ένα υπέροχο μακροχρόνιο μέλος των κοινοτήτων του East Barnet Village και στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης. Η Χριστίνα τώρα ξανασυνδέεται με τον αείμνηστο σύζυγό της Αδάμο και αφήνει πίσω τους γιους της Νίκο και Γεώργιο και τις αγαπημένες τους οικογένειες. Τόσο τυχεροί είναι που είχαν μια μητέρα σαν τη Χριστίνα. Η Χριστίνα αφήνει πίσω της και τα αγαπημένα της εγγόνια, τον Αδάμο, την Ιφιγένεια, τον Παναγιώτη, τον Αδάμος, τον Χρήστο, την Μαρία, τον δισέγγονο της Νικόλαο, τις νύφες της Κούλα, Έλενα και η εγγονή της Ζωής. Η Χριστίνα ήταν πάντα πολύ δραστήρια και υποστηρικτική στις κοινότητές της. Το χαμόγελό της, η ζεστασιά, το χιούμορ και η

ανιδιοτελής προσοχή της ήταν παράδειγμα για όλους. Η Χριστίνα ήταν πάντα εκεί για τόσους πολλούς ανθρώπους για να βοηθήσει με υποστήριξη και συμβουλές. Πολλοί στράφηκαν στη Χριστίνα για τη σοφία της. Η Χριστίνα ήταν επίσης πολύ γνωστή και αγαπημένη από την κοινότητα του Tottenham Hotspur, τέτοιο ήταν το πάθος της για τους Spurs για περισσότερα από πενήντα χρόνια. Αιωνία η μνήμη της. Η κηδεία της Χριστίνας θα τελεστεί

στις 11:00π.μ. την Παρασκευή 11 Μαρτίου στην εκκλησία Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ. Θα υπάρχουν κουτί συλλογής τα έσοδα να πγαίνουν στο Friend in Need Community Center στο αγαπημένο East Barnet Village της Christina και στην εκκλησία St. Katherine’s της Χριστίνας. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1GN.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family