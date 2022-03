The Police are requesting information that could help locate Laura Tokareva, 13, from Slovakia, who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia, since the afternoon of 9 March 2022.

Laura is of normal built, 1.70m with long red hair. She was last seen wearing a red footer, white shorts and athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information is request to call Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.