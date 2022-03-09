A total of 2,935 Ukrainian citizens fled their country and arrived to Cyprus since February 25 when Russian invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday, pointing out that all state authorities were mobilized when the crisis broke out.

The Ministry said that Cyprus has accommodated Ukrainian refugees and was the first EU member state to do so even before the European Commission finalized its decisions on how to deal with the humanitarian crisis.

Interior Ministry said that of the 2,935 Ukrainian citizens, 71 expressed interested to be granted status of temporary protection, while 19 applied for asylum.

The Ministry also refuted that Cyprus has not yet drafted a strategy , noting that our country`s policy on the humanitarian crisis which is unfolding before us, is clear and efficient.

