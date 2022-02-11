Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault at Burnt Oak Underground station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just before 8am on 3 January, the victim was waiting in the station when a man she didn’t know charged towards her and shouted at her.

She turned away from the man and he started kicking her legs. She then ran into the newsagents and he chased her shouting “do you know who I am” and “don’t mess with me” before kicking her some more.

Officers believe the man in this CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200000524.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.