Yiannis Nicola (John Nicola)

(from Nikitas, Morphou)

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Yiannis Nicola (John Nicola) on the 2nd February 2022 aged 87. He leaves behind wife Vasoulla, daughters Martha & Olympia and grandchildren Tallyia-Marie, Bradley & Christian. He was the perfect bappou, a legend, the light of our lives and will be missed by all that knew him and those that were lucky enough to have their hair cut by him. Yiannis’ funeral will take place on Monday 28th February at St Katherines Church, Friern Barnet Ln, N20 0NL at 12:30 and burial will follow at Hendon Cemetery NW7 1NB. Family flowers only; donations will be gratefully accepted for our chosen charities on the day or online: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-nicola?utm_term=RZ7VJ5xG7

Γιάννης Νικόλα (John Nicola)

(από τον Άγιο Νικήτα, Μόρφου)

18th October 1934 – 2nd February 2022

Με ραγισμένες καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Γιάννη Νικόλα (John Nicola) στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγο του Βασούλλα, τις κόρες του Μάρθα και Ολυμπία και τα εγγόνια του Τάλλια-Μαρί,

Βενέριος και Χρήστος. Ήταν ο τέλειος παππούς, ένας θρύλος, το φως της ζωής μας και θα λείψει σε όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν και σε όσους είχαν την τύχη να κουρευτούν από αυτόν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 28 Φεβρουαρίου στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Ln, N20 0NL, στις 12:30μμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon Cemetery NW7 1NB. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλθούν μόνο από την οικογνεία, ένω οι δωρεές σας θα εκτιμηθούν

ιδιαίτερα για τις φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις που έχουμε επιλέξει τόσο την ημέρα της κηδείας όσο και στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john–nicola?utm_term=RZ7VJ5xG7

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family







