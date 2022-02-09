Theodoulos Kyriacou

(from Chandria, Cyprus)

30.05.1936-20.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theodoulos on the 20th of January 2022, aged 85. He leaves behind his devoted wife Bobby, son, daughter in law, 2 grandsons and 6 great grandsons, his brothers, and his sisters. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 17th February at 12.00pm at St John the Baptist church Wightman Road London N8 OLY. The burial will be held at 2.00pm New Southgate cemetery Brunswick Park Road N11 IEZ.The wake will follow at the Ariana banqueting Hall Oakleigh Road South London N11 1GN. Instead of flowers the family kindly ask for donations which will be shared and given to Shooting Star Children’s Hospices https://www.justgiving.com/shooting-star and Τhe British heart foundation https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate

There will be a collection box at the church.

Θεόδουλος Κυριάκου

(από Χανδριά, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Θεόδουλου στις 20 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την αφοσιωμένη σύζυγό του Μπόμπι, γιο, νύφη, 2 εγγονούς και 6 δισέγγονα,

τα αδέρφια του και τις αδερφές του. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 17 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 12.00μ.μ., στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road

London N8 OLY. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2:00μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Brunswick Park Road N11 IEZ. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο Ariana Hall Oakleigh Road South London N11 1GN.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές οι οποίες θα μοιραστούν και θα δοθούν στο Shooting Star Children’s Hospices https://www.justgiving.com/shooting-star και στο Τhe British Heart Foundation https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate Στην εκκλησία θα βρίσκεται ένα κουτί συλλογής.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family