Stavroulla Georgiou

(from Xylotimbou, Cyprus)

18.08.1935 – 20.01.2022

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Stavroulla Georgiou on 20th January 2022, aged 86. She leaves behind her six daughters Mary, Patsy, Gina, Zena, Nina, Joanna and their families. She was loved by all who knew her and will always be by our sides. Our love for her will never fade and her memory will live on forever. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 15th February 2022 at 12.30 pm at The Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband Costas Georgiou in Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW. The wake will be held at Cuffley & Northaw Youth & Community Centre, Station Road, Cuffley EN6 4EY.

Instead of flowers, the family kindly ask for donations to Dementia UK through JustGiving https://www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/patsy-constantinides2

There will also be a donation box at the church.

Σταυρούλλα Γεωργίου

(από Ξυλοτύμπου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Σταυρούλλας Γεωργίου στις 20 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τις έξι κόρες της Μαίρη, Πάτσυ, Τζίνα, Ζήνα, Νίνα, Ιωάννα και τις οικογένειές τους. Αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν και θα είναι πάντα δίπλα μας. Η αγάπη μας για αυτήν δεν θα σβήσει ποτέ και η μνήμη της θα ζει για πάντα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2022 στις 12:30μμ στην εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. Θα κηδευτεί δίπλα στον αείμνηστο σύζυγό της Κώστα Γεωργίου στο κοιμητήριο του Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Cuffley & Northaw Youth & Community Centre, Station Road, Cuffley EN6 4EY.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές στο Dementia UK μέσω του συνδέσου JustGiving https://www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/patsy-constantinides2

Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει και ένα κουτί δωρεών.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

