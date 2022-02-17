Pavlos Antoniou Theodoulou

(from Omorphita, Nicosia)

30.01.1950 – 07.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Pavlos Antoniou Theodoulou on February 7th, 2022, aged 72.

Pavlos leaves behind his daughters Ireenie and Margarita, son Anthony,10 grandchildren and great-grandson Angelo, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. He was an amazing father, grandfather and uncle who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. For those wanting to pay their last respects the funeral service will be held on February 28th 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, at 12:30pm and the burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1EZ, at 2pm.

Παύλος Αντωνίου Θεοδούλου

(από Ομορφίτα, Λευκωσία)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Παύλου Αντωνίου Θεοδούλου στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 72 ετών.

Ο Παύλος αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες του Ειρήνη και Μαργαρίτα, τον γιο του Αντώνη, 10 εγγόνια και τον δισέγγονο του Άγγελο, 2 αδερφές και 3 αδέρφια. Ήταν ένας καταπληκτικός πατέρας, παππούς και θείος που θα λείψει βαθιά σε όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν και τον αγάπησαν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2022 στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, στις 12:30 μ.μ. και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1EZ, στις 2 μ.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family