Panayiotis (Peter) Michael

14.02.1949 – 29.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Panayiotis (Peter) Michael on Saturday 29th January 2022, aged 72. He leaves behind his wife Anna, his daughter Gina and her partner Julie, his son Mike and wife Anastasia, his grandchildren Yiodi and George and many saddened siblings, family and friends in London and Cyprus.

Panayiotis was born in Kaimakli on 14th February 1949 and grew up in Aglantzia before arriving to the UK in 1963 where he first worked as a barber, then as a bus driver.

He was an avid football fan and had a love for Arsenal and Apoel Nicosia.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th February 2022, at 10:30am, at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Trinity Road, Wood Green London N22 8LB.

His burial will take place at 1:00pm, at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP, followed by a wake at the Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

Instead of flowers, the family kindly ask for donations to support the charity closest to his heart- Ambitious about Autism. Donations can be made via the just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-michael14