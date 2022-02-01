Nitsa (Demosthenous) Joseph

(from Lemithou, Cyprus)

31.07.1939 – 17.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nitsa (Demosthenous) Joseph on 17th January 2022, aged 82 Years. Nitsa was born on 31st July 1939 in Lemithou, Marathasa Cyprus to loving parents Demosthenis and Panaghiota. Nitsa leaves behind her 2 daughters, Josephine and Jane, her son-in-law Deepak, her most cherished granddaughter Melina, her sister Galatea, relatives and friends. Nitsa was a devoted mother and wife. She was hard-working and totally selfless putting the needs of her family first. She was an unbelievably strong woman. Determined and fearless. She was compassionate and caring. She had the most amazing smile that lit up the room. She will be sorely missed by all of us. The funeral service will be held on Monday 7th February 2022 at Aghia Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Moscow Road, London W2 4LQ at 10am, and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ at 12.15pm. Nitsa will be laid to rest beside her beloved late husband Andreas Joseph. May they both have eternal peace. The wake will be held at the cemetery following the burial. Flowers are welcome. You can send to Demetriou and English,131 Middleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG to arrive by 8am on Monday 7th February 2022. There will be a donation box at the Church for various charities supported by the Family. Tel: 07956813120 Josephine/ 07956120465 Jane.

Νίτσα (Δημοσθένους) Ιωσήφ

(από Λεμίθου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Νίτσας (Δημοσθένους) Ιωσήφ στις 17 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Η Νίτσα γεννήθηκε στις 31 Ιουλίου 1939 στη Λεμίθου Μαραθάσας Κύπρου με γονείς τον Δημοσθένη και την Παναγιώτα. Η Νίτσα αφήνει πίσω τις 2 κόρες της, την Ιωσηφίνα και Τζέιν, τον γαμπρό της Ντιπάκ, την πιο αγαπημένη εγγονή της Μελίνα, την αδερφή της Γαλάτεια, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Νίτσα ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη μητέρα και σύζυγος. Ήταν σκληρά εργαζόμενη και εντελώς ανιδιοτελής βάζοντας πρώτα τις ανάγκες της οικογένειάς της. Ήταν μια απίστευτα δυνατή γυναίκα. Αποφασισμένη και ατρόμητη. Ήταν συμπονετική και περιποιητική. Είχε το πιο εκπληκτικό χαμόγελο που φώτιζε το δωμάτιο. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2022 στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Καθεδρικό Ναό της Αγίας Σοφίας, Moscow Road, London W2 4LQ, στις 10πμ και η κηδεία στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, στις 12.15μμ. Θα αναπαυθεί δίπλα στον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Ανδρέα Ιωσήφ. Να έχουν και οι δύο αιώνια ειρήνη. Η παρηγοριά θα τελεστεί στο κοιμητήριο μετά την ταφή. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλθούν στα γραφεία κηδειών του Demetriou and English,131 Middleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG πριν τις 8π.μ. το αργότερο την Δευτέρα 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2022. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών στην Εκκλησία για διάφορες φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις που υποστηρίζονται από την οικογένεια. Τηλ: 07956813120 Josephine / 07956120465 Jane.

