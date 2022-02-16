Maria Michael

19.09.1953 – 29.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife and grandmother Maria Michael on Saturday 29th January 2022, at the age of 68.

The funeral will be held on the 25th February 2022, at St. Barnabas Greek Orthodox Church, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA, at 1pm. Interment will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London M11 1EZ, at 2.30pm. The funeral reception will follow interment at the church hall of St. Barnabas Greek Orthodox Church. Flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English unreal Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG by 9am on the 25th February 2022.

For more information, please contact family on 757204670827.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

