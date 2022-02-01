Maria Antoniou

02.11.1932 – 19.01.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we regretfully announce the loss of our most beloved and deeply cherished Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Maria Antoniou, who passed away peacefully on 19th January 2022. She leaves behind her four children, Spyroulla, Lenia, Androulla and George, her five grandchildren, Angie, Nicholas, Andreas, Nikolas and Sophie, and her five great-grandchildren, Maria, Panayiotis, Alex, Ioanna and Marcos. Our Mother was a truly formidable woman; amazing, strong and independent, and someone who always cared very much for others. Mum, thank you so much for your guidance and unconditional love. She was much loved by everyone who knew her and will be extremely missed. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022 at 10:30am, at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Nicos, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ.Whilst floral tributes are most welcome, we will also greatly appreciate monetary donations which can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Μαρία Αντωνίου

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης Μητέρας, Γιαγιάς και Προγιαγιάς μας, Μαρία Αντωνίου, η οποία έφυγε ειρηνικά από τη ζωή στις 19 Ιανουαρίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τα τέσσερα παιδιά της, Σπυρούλλα, Λένια, Ανδρούλλα και Γιώργο, τα πέντε εγγόνια της, Άντζυ, Νικόλας, Ανδρέας, Νικόλας, Σόφη και τα πέντε δισέγγονά της, Μαρία, Παναγιώτης, Άλεξ, Ιωάννα και Μάρκος. Η Μητέρα μας ήταν μια πραγματικά τρομερή γυναίκα. Kαταπληκτική, δυνατή και ανεξάρτητή που πάντα νοιαζόταν πολύ για τους άλλους. Μαμά, σε ευχαριστώ πολύ για την καθοδήγηση και την άνευ όρων αγάπη σου. Αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2022 στις 10:30 π.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB. Θα αναπαυθεί δίπλα στον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο, Νίκο, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, ωστόσο θα εκτιμήσουμε πολύ τις χρηματικές δωρεές σας στο Alzheimer’s Society.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family