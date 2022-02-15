Kyriacou Antoniou

04.06.1939 – 27.01.2022

It is with deepest sympathy we announce the passing of our dearest mother Kyriacou Antoniou (the wife of the deceased Stelios Antoniou o psomas). She leaves behind her children Anthoulla, George, Tony, Michael and Penny grandchildren Maria, Sophia, Steven, Marie, Steven, Michael, Melissa, Christopher, Dean, Remy, Zoe, Sophia, Emily, Kyriakos and Helen also 10 great grandchildren. Kyriakou was the best mum and Yiayia ever, she never

had a bad word to say about anyone and everyone who knew her absolutely loved her. She was truly loved by all her family and will be sadly missed,

and heaven has gained another angel. The funeral will take place on Friday the 25th February 2022, at 10.00am, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Road, Edmonton, London N9 0LP and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road London N11 1EZ. The family have requested instead of flowers there will be a donation box.

