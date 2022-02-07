Christos Anastasis Christodoulou

(from Cairo, Egypt)

2nd April 1931 – 15th January 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christos Christodoulou on Saturday 15th January 2022, at the age of 90. He leaves behind his son Nicolas and daughter Jenny. The funeral will take place on Monday 14th February 2022, at 10.20am, at St Anthony the Great & St John the Baptis, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway Islington London N7 6RT, and burial at Agios Nikolaos, Church Limassol, Cyprus. Instead of flowers the family would appreciate donations at the church.

Χρήστος Αναστάσης Χριστοδούλου

(από Κάιρο, Αίγυπτος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Χρήστου Αναστάση Χριστοδούλου το Σάββατο 15 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τον γιο του Νικόλα και την κόρη του Τζένη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 10.30π.μ., στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Αντωνίου του Μεγάλου και Ιωάννου Βαπτιστού, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway Islington London N7 6RT και η ταφή στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Νικολάου, Λεμεσός, Κύπρος. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια θα εκτιμούσε

τις δωρεές σας στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

