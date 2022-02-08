Charalambos (Pambos) Filis

(from Cyprus)

08. 1940 – 28.01.2022

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Pambos Filis, who passed away on the 28th January, at the age of 81. He leaves behind his lovely daughter Helena, 2 sons Tony and Nick, 2 grandchildren Chrystianna and Panay, 1 great grandchild, his brother Fili, and his lovely wife Androulla. He was the life and soul of any party, and an amazing strong man who continued to defy the odds against him with great pride. He is our much loved ‘great warrior’ and will be truly missed. The funeral will take place on the 21st February at 10:00am, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ.

Gone but never forgotten,

will always be in our hearts.

Please follow the Covid 19 guidelines: Please do not attend if you have a high temperature, a new and persistent cough, or a loss or change in taste or smell even if these are mild, or recently tested positive for Covid 19. If you have not been double vaccinated or had your vaccine booster, please complete a rapid lateral flow test within 12hrs. Face covering must be worn in the church and if approaching the elderly or a vulnerable persons. Thank you for being considerate.

Χαράλαμπος (Πάμπος) Φίλης

(από Κύπρο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου, Πάμπο Φίλη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 28 Ιανουαρίου, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την κόρη του Έλενα, τους 2 γιους Τόνι και Νίκο, 2 εγγόνια τη Χριστιάννα και τον Παναγή, 1 δισέγγονο, τον αδερφό του Φίλη και την σύζυγτου Ανδρούλλα. Ήταν η ζωή και η ψυχή της παρέας, ένας εκπληκτικός ισχυρός άνδρας που συνέχιζε να αψηφά τις πιθανότητες εναντίον του με μεγάλη περηφάνια. Είναι ο πολύ αγαπημένος μας «μεγάλος πολεμιστής» και θα μας λείψει πραγματικά. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 21 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 10:00π.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ.

Έφυγες αλλά ποτέ δεν θα ξεχαστείς,

θα είσαι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας.

Παρακαλώ πολύ ακολουθήστε τις οδηγίες για τον Covid 19: Παρακαλούμε μην παρευρεθείτε εάν έχετε υψηλή θερμοκρασία, επίμονο βήχα ή απώλεια ή αλλαγή στη γεύση ή την όσφρηση σας, ακόμα κι αν αυτά είναι ήπια ή αν έχετε πρόσφατα βρεθεί θετικός στον Covid 19. Εάν δεν έχετε κάνει διπλό εμβόλιο ή δεν έχετε κάνει το booster, ολοκληρώστε ένα rapid lateral flow test εντός 12 ωρών.Πρέπει να φοράτε μάσκα στην εκκλησία, ειδικότερα όταν πλησιάζετε ηλικιωμένους ή ευάλωτα άτομα. Σας ευχαριστώ για την κατανόηση σας.