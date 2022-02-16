Charalambos (Pambos) Filis

(from Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Pambos Filis, who passed away on the 28th January, at the age of 81. He leaves behind his lovely

daughter Helena, 2 sons Tony and Nick, 2 grandchildren Chrystianna and Panico,1 great grandchild, his brother Fili and his lovely wife Androulla & daughter in-law Koula. He was the life and soul of any party, and an amazing strong man who continued to defy the odds against him with great pride. He is our much loved ‘great warrior’ and will be truly missed. The funeral will take place on the 21st February at 10:00am, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ. Gone but never forgotten, will always be in our hearts.

*If you have not been double vaccinated or had your vaccine booster,

please complete a rapid lateral flow test within 12hrs. Face covering must

be worn in the church and if approaching the elderly or a vulnerable person.

Thank you for being considerate.

﻿Χαράλαμπος (Πάμπος) Φίλης

(από Κύπρο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου, Πάμπο Φίλη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 28 Ιανουαρίου, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την κόρη του Έλενα, τους 2 γιους Τόνι και Νίκο, 2 εγγόνια τη Χριστιάννα και τον Πανίκο, 1 δισέγγονο, τον αδερφό του Φίλη και την σύζυγo του Ανδρούλλα, νύφη Κούλα. Ήταν η ζωή και η ψυχή της παρέας, ένας εκπληκτικός ισχυρός άνδρας που συνέχιζε να αψηφά τις πιθανότητες εναντίον του με μεγάλη περηφάνια. Είναι ο πολύ αγαπημένος μας «μεγάλος πολεμιστής» και θα μας λείψει πραγματικά. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 21 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 10:00π.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ. Έφυγες αλλά ποτέ δεν θα ξεχαστείς,θα είσαι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας.

*Εάν δεν έχετε κάνει διπλό εμβόλιο ή δεν έχετε κάνει το booster, ολοκληρώστε ένα rapid lateral flow test εντός 12 ωρών. Πρέπει να φοράτε μάσκα

στην εκκλησία, ειδικότερα όταν πλησιάζετε ηλικιωμένους ή ευάλωτα άτομα. Σας ευχαριστούμε για την κατανόηση σας.

