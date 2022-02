BROTHER IN LAWS

CHRISTOPHIS COSTA CHRISTOFIS

ENGOMI, FAMAGUSTA

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER, GRANDFATHER & GREAT GRANDFATHER.

WE ANNOUNCE HIS PASSING ON THE 14TH JANUARY 2022 AGED 87.

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE AT 10:30 AM TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY 2022 AT ST. KATHERINE’S ORTHODOX CHURCH FRIEN BARNET LANE, N20 0NL.

FOLLOWED BY THE BURIAL SERVICE AT

ISLINGTON & ST. PANCRAS CEMETERY

278 HIGH ROAD, EAST FINCHLEY N2 9AG.

ANASTASIS PAVLOU PAPANDRONIKOU

LIMNIA, FAMAGUSTA.

WE SADLY ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR FATHER, GRANDFATHER & GREAT GRANDFATHER ON THE 21ST JANUARY 2022 AT THE AGE OF 100.

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE AT 12PM ON THE 24TH FEBRUARY AT ST. KATHERINE’S ORTHODOX CHURCH, FRIERN BARNET LANE, N20 0NL.

FOLLOWED BY THE CEMETERY SERVICE AT 2PM AT ISLINGTON & ST. PANCRAS CEMETERY, 278 HIGH ROAD, EAST FINCHLEY, N2 9AG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family