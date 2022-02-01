Evanthia Stavrou
Rizokarpasso Cyprus
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva she leaves behind
her only daughter Andrea Stavrou & beloved son in law Thomas Loizou
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still
In our hearts you hold a place
No one else will ever fill
The funeral will take place on 10th February at 12.30pm at the Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park,Hatfield, ALS 6NG. Followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 14.30pm.
In honour of our beautiful Eva can we ask all ladies to wear a colourful scarf
Floral are welcome
Your London Florist
Cattlegate Road
EN2 9DX
02083621320
Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family