Evanthia Stavrou

Rizokarpasso Cyprus

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva she leaves behind

her only daughter Andrea Stavrou & beloved son in law Thomas Loizou

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still

In our hearts you hold a place

No one else will ever fill

The funeral will take place on 10th February at 12.30pm at the Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park,Hatfield, ALS 6NG. Followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 14.30pm.

In honour of our beautiful Eva can we ask all ladies to wear a colourful scarf

Floral are welcome

Your London Florist

Cattlegate Road

EN2 9DX

02083621320

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family