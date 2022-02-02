It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of Nikos Stavri Parpa on Saturday the 29th of January 2022 at the age of 87

Nikos from Akanthou in Cyprus who came to the UK in 1975 and owned the two Golden Sisters Fish and Chip shop in Seven Sisters Road leaves behind his Wife Christina, 2 Daughters Chrysoulla and Sotira, 2 Sons Stavros and Savvas, Daughter In Laws Evdokia and Androulla, Son In Law Sotiris and Grandchildren Christodoulos, Nicholas, Marios, Nicholas, Loukia, Nicholas, Prodromos and Fotis.

There will be a Service at The Greek Orthodox Church Church Of St John The Baptist in Wightman Road, Haringey and the Funeral to be held in Cyprus.

The dates to be confirmed.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family