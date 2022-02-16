Come down to The Hive London on Tuesday 22nd February (19:45 KO) and back the Bees for a fiver!

To thank you for your super support, we’re offering all adult and concession tickets for our Vanarama National League clash against King’s Lynn Town for just £5!

Click HERE to purchase!

Prices:

Adult – £5

Concessions* – £5

Under 17s – £1

*Concessions are those over 65 and under 21, tickets checks will be in operation at the turnstiles.

Have a ‘Drink on Us’

All Season Membership Card Holders will be able to claim their ‘Drink on Us’ from Legends Bar no later than an hour before kick-off!

Away Tickets

Ticket prices remain the same for all away fans who will be located in Legends Stand (Blocks F & G).

Visiting supporters can purchase tickets by selecting ‘change to away’ on the ticketing website and choosing their seat in the away end.

Car Parking

Car parking is available at The Hive London on a first come, first served basis at £8 on matchday.

On the Day Sales

We advise all supporters to book online and avoid the queues, however the Ticket Office will be open on matchday for supporters to assist with enquiries.

Additional Ticket Information

Supporters who would like to reserve a wheelchair and carer’s ticket will need to call on 020 838 13800 (option one).

If you have already purchased a ticket for this fixture, you will be entitled to a £5 ticket for one of our next three home games. To arrange this, please email [email protected] with your booking confirmation.

COME ON YOU BEES!