Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault in West Norwood.

The incident happened shortly before 12:55hrs on 26 November 2021 in Chapel Road, SE27.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was pushing his niece in a pram when it accidentally went over an unknown man’s foot. The man reacted by punching the victim so hard in the face that it broke his eye socket.

When officers arrived the victim’s eye was profusely bleeding. He was taken to a north London hospital and he was subsequently required to undergo three courses of surgery.

Detectives have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

DC Szilvi Jokai, the investigating officer from Central South area’s CID, said: “There is absolutely no justifiable reason to attack someone so furiously that they require repeat surgery. But to brutally beat someone in front of a child, for what was an accident, is inexcusable.

“The attack was extremely distressing for the victim and we are determined to bring the person responsible to justice. We will not tolerate violence in any form.

“If you recognise the man in the photograph, or have any information about the attack, then please do get in touch with us.”

The suspect is described as a black man, aged in his 30s, of approximately 5ft 9inches tall and of slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or has information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3019/26NOV.

To provide information anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.