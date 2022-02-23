Vicky Soteriou, 44, is lead into a prison van at the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne in 2011. Photo: AAP/Michelle Draper

Vicky Soteriou who was found guilty of plotting with her lover and self-employed chauffeur Ari Dimitrakis to kill her multimillionaire husband Chris Soteriou in Melbourne, Australia back in 2011 has quietly been released having served 10 out of the 12 years she was sentenced to.

Mr Soteriou was stabbed by Dimitrakis as he walked with his wife to their car in January 2010 after celebrating his 44th birthday in a Fitzroy venue and nearly died, having to spend weeks in an induced coma following severe throat injuries.

Mother of three Mrs Soteriou, now 54, is reportedly living under a range of restrictions imposed by authorities after serving a largely incident-free sentence at the Dame Phyllis Frost Maximum Security Correctional Centre. She is believed to be living with family in the Northern suburbs.



Chris Soteriou (centre) arrives at the Supreme Court in Melbourne back in 2011 where his former wife was convicted for attempted murder. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

Her ex-husband who was informed about her release weeks prior, opposed the decision. According to the Herald Sun newspaper he declined to comment but he had previously told reporters he had moved on from the incident.

“You never forget what happened but you have to forgive and move on,” Mr Soteriou had said.

“Life is a journey with its ups and downs. I sunk to the lowest level but I have risen again and life is now beautiful — new partner, new lifestyle.”

Dimitrakis had served seven years for his crime. He too has been released