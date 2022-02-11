Cyprus Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, will hold a meeting in Nicosia on Friday afternoon with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, overseeing the policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, Erika Olson, who arrives to Cyprus on Thursday and leaves on Monday.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that among the issues on the agenda of their discussion will be bilateral relations between Cyprus and the US, the Cyprus problem and the initiatives of the Greek Cypriot side as regards Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), cooperation in the framework of the 3+1 scheme (Cyprus, Greece, Israel + the US), and regional developments, following the discussions which Kasoulides had in the meetings with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, and other US officials, during his recent visit in Washington.

On Friday morning, Olson will attend a ceremony at the Presidential Palace during which Cyprus Deputy Ministry for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Kyriacos Kokkinos, and the US Ambassador in Nicosia, Judith Garber, will sign a Cooperation Agreement between Cyprus and the US in the fields of Science and Technology.

The aim of the Agreement is for the two countries to join forces and hold joint scientific activities, studies and other events, as joint seminars and scientific meetings, and to exchange scientific and technological staff, as well as good practices and other activities.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.