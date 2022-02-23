The Union of Cyprus Journalists expressed support to Turkish Cypriot journalist Ali Kişmir, who could be facing up to ten years imprisonment in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus over an opinion editorial he wrote in the past.

According to a announcement by the Union of Cyprus Journalists, issued Wednesday, Kişmir, who is the head of the Turkish Cypriot Press Workers’ Union (Basın-Sen), is again being prosecuted by the “police” in the occupied territories for an article published a year and a half ago in which he criticised Turkey, the AKP government and the Turkish occupation army for their interference in the internal affairs of the Turkish Cypriot community. As a result, the announcement goes on, Kişmir is being brought before a “criminal court” facing charges that could lead to up to ten years in prison and a ban to exit the Turkish-occupied areas.

It is also noted that the prosecution of Kişmir has already been strongly condemned by the European and International Federation of Journalists, while a delegation of the UCJ will be joined by Basın-Sen members at a protest rally outside the “criminal court” on Monday 28 February to express their strong protest against the prosecution and attempted silencing of Ali Kişmir.