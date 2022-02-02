UN Security Council and the Secretary General are keen to see an envoy appointed and to see some consensus on what the mandate is going to be, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart has said.

Stewart, who was speaking on Tuesday after a meeting he had with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, also pointed out that it is important to build conditions that might create the space for an eventual settlement of the Cyprus problem.

The video of his statements was published on Twitter by the UN in Cyprus.

“I talked about the resolution of the Security Council, the preoccupations,” he said. The Security Council, the UN SG`s Special Representative said, “is keen to see an envoy appointed and is keen to see some consensus on what the mandate is going to be, as is off course the Secretary General.”

The Security Council, he added, “was very keen to see the authority of the UN in the buffer zone on the island be respected by both sides and is concerned about what impact that might have if violations of the buffer zone continue.”

The Security Council, he noted, “also strongly encouraged measures to build intercommunal contact, to build understanding, to build trade relations, peace education. Things that can help build the conditions for an eventual settlement.”

As we know, Stewart continued, “at the moment there is a very wide distance between the two sides on the question of even having any talks towards a settlement, so it is important that we do everything we can at the same time to build conditions that might create the space for an eventual settlement.”

These, he said, “are the things that I discussed with the Council and the things that the Council very much supported and reflected in their resolution.”

The UN, he explained, “is not proposing particular Confidence Building Measures, but just the basic idea that we should look at measures that can positively impact the life of Cypriots, especially things that have economic impact, things that bring people together and help build understanding.”

“What these exact measures would be off course depends on the sides and we are here to facilitate them,” he added.

“I will continue to engage with each of them and look for opportunities to move forward on any of these ideas that can be helpful to both people and on the question of an envoy of the SG,” he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

