Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in a post on Twitter refers to Cyprus’ confirmation that the country will not block an EU decision to ban Russia from SWIFT international payment system.



“We did it. Cyprus confirmed it will not block the decision to ban Russia from SWIFT. Ukrainian diplomacy keeps working 24/7 to achieve important decisions and protect Ukraine from Russian invaders”, says Kuleba in his post.



In an earlier twitter post, Cypriot Minister of Finance Constantinos Pertrides said that Cyprus has not objected to any EU sanctions, including cutting Russia off SWIFT.