Merton Labour Party in South London held its first big event in 18 months last weekend. Labour’s General Secretary, David Evans, was at the Gala Awards Dinner at the Tooting & Mitcham Football Club Hub. He was there to present UK Cypriot Councillor Stephen Alambritis a Merit Award from the Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer. The award was for exceptional service to the party and to the residents of South London. David Evans was joined by other guests to honour Aradippou-born Stephen who has been a councillor in Merton since 2003 and was the first UK Cypriot Council Leader.

Labour’s new Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, was the guest speaker. Representing the UK Cypriot community was Mr Christos Karaolis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. Siobhain McDonagh the local MP from the House of Commons was there too, as was Lord Andrew Adonis, the Labour Peer from the House of Lords.

Commenting on the awards evening Mr Karaolis said, “It was a fantastic celebration to honour Stephen’s decade of successful leadership at Merton Council. We are all so proud of Stephen being the first UK Cypriot Council Leader.”

Lord Adonis added, “This was a brilliant evening. I and all Cypriots are proud of Stephen and his achievements.”

The food was provided by Tasty Affair, run by UK Cypriot Paul Panayi.

Proceedings were begun with a blessing by Archimandrite Gregorios Laurenzano from St George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston Upon Thames who was there representing His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas.

Stephen said of the evening, “I was absolutely bowled over by the merit award. It is recognition for all the hard work of many people in the Labour Party in Merton. A huge chunk of our success here in South London is also due to the encouragement and support I have received from the Cypriot community, especially from the National Federation of Cypriots, from the Greek Orthodox Church, and from Andrew Adonis, a very influential Cypriot figure in the Labour Party.”

Andrew Adonis, Stephen Alambritis and Christos Karaolis at the awards ceremony in Merton