Crispy chicken & aubergines with kefalotyri

Kefalotyri (κεφαλοτύρι) is a hard, salty, white cheese made from sheep or goat’s milk (or both) – you can substitute it with Parmesan or Manchego cheese. You can also use chicken thighs to make this delicious meal, but I like to use breast. I serve the chicken with pasta, mashed potato or steamed veggies.

Ingredients (serves 6):

For the tomato sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

14oz (400g) tomatoes blended or Passata

2 fresh tomatoes, blended

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp oregano

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

For the aubergine:

1 large aubergine, sliced

Olive oil

For the chicken:

2 large eggs

1 tsp dried garlic granules

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

3 large chicken breasts, halved horizontally to make 6 fillets

1 glass white wine or water

For the breadcrumbs:

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup golden breadcrumbs

1/2 cup fresh grated kefalotyri or Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup olive oil for frying

For the topping:

225- 300g Feta cheese, sliced

1/3 cup fresh, grated kefalotyri cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Method:

To make the sauce, heat the oil in a medium-sized frying pan, then fry the onion until transparent, add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Mix the tomatoes, salt, pepper to taste, oregano and sugar, and simmer for about 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly. Taste and adjust salt and pepper, if needed.

In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs, garlic, salt and pepper and marinade the chicken fillets in the egg rostering to evenly coat. Leave in the fridge until ready to cook.

Fry the aubergines in a little olive oil until soft and place on kitchen paper to drain – you can bake them if you prefer.

Preheat the oven to 200c / 400f / gas mark 6.

Mix the breadcrumbs and kefalotyri cheese together in a separate shallow bowl. Dip the chicken pieces into the breadcrumb mixture to evenly coat.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat until hot, then fry the chicken until golden and crispy – about 4 minutes on each side.

Grease an oven dish (large enough to hold all the chicken), place the aubergine slices, add a tablespoon of the tomato sauce and lay the fried chicken on top. Top each breast with the remaining tomato sauce, with 2 thin slices of feta cheese and about 2 tablespoons grated kefalotyri cheese. Pour the wine in the bottom of the oven dish.

Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until cheese is golden and the chicken is completely cooked through. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve with pasta or spaghetti.