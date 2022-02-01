Firefighters were called to a collapsed chimney stack on Stoke Newington Road in Dalston.

The chimney stack of a terraced shop with flats above had collapsed through the roof of the building. Firefighters rescued two people from the third floor using a turntable ladder and evacuated a further six people from the building. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Shaun Fox, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked with partners to make the scene safe after a chimney stack had blown over in the wind and created a hole in the roof.

“Rubble had fallen into the staircase, so firefighters safely rescued two people from a window using a turntable ladder. “

The Brigade was called at 0024 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0124. One fire engine from Stoke Newington Fire Station, a turntable ladder from Tottenham Fire Station and three fire rescue units from Edmonton, East Ham and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.